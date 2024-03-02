Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the French president did not misrepresent the potential of NATO sending soldiers to Ukraine, noting that the forces were already present unofficially.

The Russian foreign minister stated that Russia had evidence of NATO forces in Ukraine. He mentioned Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons as an example, claiming that the country lacked the capability to handle them.

Several NATO countries have condemned Macron’s words, stating that they have no plans to send soldiers to Ukraine to confront Russia.