The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote SMEs’ growth and sustainability in Nigeria.

According to the agencies, the strategic alliance aims to realize the President’s vision of diversifying Nigeria’s economy by increasing productivity through technological innovation.

Through the agreement, SMEs will gain access to capital, mentorship, and other forms of assistance to help them thrive and succeed.

The move is geared towards equipping the 40 million SMEs in Nigeria with digital skills to enhance their productivity and prosperity for the nation’s economy.

This was announced during the signing of the MoU by the two government agencies at SMEDAN headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The collaboration is also expected to create a digital database of all SMEs in Nigeria for easy access and the provision of direct support and incentives by NITDA and other interested sponsors.

Speaking, the Director General of NITDA, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa who described SMEs as the engine room of the economy, said the proposed collaboration between the two agencies was timely and critical if the 40m SMEs in Nigeria must be upscaled to reach their full potential and operate profitably in the local and global market.

According to the NITDA Boss, it can help them to be part of the digital economy because our target is for every Nigerian to be part of this digital economy. President Tinubu wants to transform the economy for sustainable and inclusive growth. So, he needs everyone to be on board, and that is why SMEs should be our focus.