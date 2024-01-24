China has announced that it will reduce the reserve requirement ratio for banks within two weeks.

China also hinted at other assistance measures to come, an unusually early declaration that demonstrates President Xi Jinping’s government’s growing haste to shore up the economy and stem a $6 trillion stock market collapse.

The decision comes as the world’s second-largest economy faces a number of challenges, including a prolonged property crisis, slowing domestic consumption, and weaker international demand.

People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said at a press conference of the State Council Information Office on January 24 that the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) will be lowered by 0.5 percentage points on February 5,” state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The move, is expected to provide “1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) of liquidity to the market”, it added.

China last cut its RRR in September, lowering it by 0.25 percentage points to around 7.4 per cent.

The central bank’s governor also said Wednesday that more policies to offer support for the country’s struggling property sector will be announced tomorrow.