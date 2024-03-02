Nollywood veteran, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has died. The actor was 62 years old.

According to a filmmaker, Theophilus Akatugba, the veteran comedian passed away at Evercare hospital, Abuja.

Report has it that the ace actor died after he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit at Evercare Hospital, Lekki.

According to his long time manager, Don Nwuzor, Mr. Okafor suffered a cardiac arrest.

Last year, the actor underwent surgery to remove one of his legs after soliciting help and prayers from fans.