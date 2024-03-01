Renowned Nollywood comedian, Oyebamiji Quadri, popularly known as ‘Sisi Quadri’, has passed away at the age of 45.

The beloved actor, famed for his witty remarks and humor-filled performances in Yoruba movies and social media skits, breathed his last today in his hometown in Osun State following a brief illness.

Quadri’s untimely demise coincides with the release date of his latest cinematic venture, “Anikulapo: Rise of the Specter,” wherein he portrayed one of the three spectral entities in the mystical saga directed by Kunle Afolayan.

Numerous colleagues of Quadri have taken to social media to confirm the heartbreaking news of his passing.

Expressing her grief on Instagram, esteemed Nollywood actress Abiola Bayo penned, “You will be greatly missed, Sisi Quadri. May your soul rest in perfect peace. May God comfort all your loved ones.”