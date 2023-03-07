Veteran Nollywood actor and the quintessence of terror in Greek mythology, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, is dead.

He died Tuesday evening after protracted illness, a source has disclosed.

Until his death, the veteran actor had battled undisclosed ailment for years.

Fadeyi’s darkened face, sometimes made more horrific by excessive cosmetics, was perhaps a reflection of what dwelled in his ‘cinematic’ heart.

During his active days in the movie industry, Fadeyi rarely spoke; and he made no pretension to long, winding chant of incantations. All Fadeyi would not say with his mouth, he said loudly and, yes, violently through the barrel of the gun.