Less than 24 hours after the news filtered out about the death of a popular Nollywood Action actor, Saint Obi, another popular actor in the Yoruba movies Section of the Industry, Murphy Afolabi, has died in the early hours of Sunday.

There are no details yet about the circumstances surrounding Murphy Afolabi’s death, however, a colleague of the deceased in the Yoruba subsector of the Nollywood, Odunlade Adekola, made a post on Instagram, confirming his death.

Another Colleague of his, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, has also confirmed the sad news.

Tunde Ola-Yusuf, a well-known actor, director and producer, took to his Facebook page on Sunday afternoon to mourn Murphy Afolabi.

He wrote: “REST IN PEACE…

“May God give the family and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

Unconfirmed reports however has it that he died after a fatal fall in the bathroom.