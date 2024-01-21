Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico says the only way to end Russia’s war against Ukraine is for Kyiv to give up some of its territory to the invaders.

The pro-Russia prime minister took power in December after his leftist-populist Smer party won September’s election with promises to stop sending weapons to Ukraine, to block Kyiv’s potential NATO membership, and to oppose sanctions on Russia.

Fico reiterated his opposition to Ukraine’s bid to join NATO in an interview, which came ahead of a planned meeting between the Slovak leader and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Slovak PM last week expressed support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in blocking a €50 billion EU aid package for Ukraine in December.

Slovakia’s Culture Ministry also announced it will resume cooperation with Russia and Belarus following its suspension in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.