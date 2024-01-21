Flights and trains have been cancelled and a tornado warning has been issued for Sunday as the UK gears up to be battered by Storm Isha.

ScotRail said all trains departing from 7pm on Sunday will be cancelled – and there will be no rush hour services on Monday morning.

It comes after Avanti West Coast warned rail passengers on Sunday not to travel unless it was necessary and dozens of flights were cancelled, including 38 British Airways flights, due to the storm.

Meanwhile, the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (Torro) is warning of the potential for multiple tornadoes in Northern Ireland and Scotland, with the former at risk of a strong tornado.

Torro added the tornado could bring gusts of up to 100mph even in some inland spots.

Seven weather warnings – including two rare ‘danger to life’ amber alerts – have been issued by the Met Office for the entire country today.