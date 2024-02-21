Scotland is expected to receive heavy snow, which maybe accompanied by thunder, from an unexpected source.

According to Scotland’s Met Office, a ‘atmospheric river’ is making its way across the Atlantic after originating in the Caribbean’s more tropical climate.

On Thursday, it is predicted to deliver snow to portions of Scotland that are thousands of miles north.

Low latitudes are the source of the conveyor belt of moisture and warmth, and an upper trough located just east of Florida is contributing to the flow of this material northeastward towards our coastlines, creating an atmospheric river.

Forecaster Clare Nasir stated: “Showers will move into Scotland and Northern Ireland, where they will notice that the air is colder. As a result, over the higher ground, these showers will turn into snow.” In certain areas, they will be rather heavy, and there’s a chance of both hail and thunder.

The moisture on Thursday morning changes to snow when warm air strikes cold air above Scotland.