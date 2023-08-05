Britain’s Met Office has warned that Storm Antoni is expected to hit the UK on Saturday, posing a “danger to life” and causing injury.

People may be injured by flying debris during strong winds, and structures may be destroyed, according to the forecaster.

Transportation may be disrupted, as well as power outages

The national weather service has said that the south of Wales and south-west England will be hit with winds on Saturday 5 August – with Northern Ireland to face significant rain on the same day.

It warned: “Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible. Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close.

“Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Storm Antoni will bring some potentially disruptive weather on Saturday as it moves from west to east.

“Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40-60mm falling in some spots, but 20-30mm more widely.

“Storm Antoni will also bring strong winds to a swathe of Wales, southwest England and southern coastal areas of England. The strongest winds will affect parts southwest England and southwest Wales where exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts in excess of 60mph.

“In these areas, gusts inland could reach 50-55mph for a time. These windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which will present an additional challenge for coastal areas.”

The Met Office warned that despite the storm being contained to these areas, “many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England.”

The Met Office has also produced a revised long-term prognosis, which predicts a heatwave in the final weeks of summer.

According to GFS weather forecasts, parts of the UK could hit 32C on August 12.