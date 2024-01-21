The federal government has announced the review of the guidelines for recruitment into the Civil Defence, Fire, Correctional and Immigration Services, saying henceforth 35 percent of recruitment into the services would be allocated to women.According to a statement, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo broke the news at the end of the meeting of the Board of the Civil Defence, Fire, Correctional and Immigration Services in Abuja.

He said the 35 percent allocation of slots to women was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Tunji-Ojo, who spoke through the Secretary of the Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed was flanked at the briefing by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) Haliru Nababa.

The Commandant General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Abdulgafar Jaji was also in attendance.

According to the minister, the on-going recruitment into the Federal Fire Service would be on the basis of the new guidelines which would focus largely on professionalism, gender mainstreaming and Federal Character principles.

Tunji-Ojo said: “The federal government through the Board has approved the review of the guidelines for recruitment into, and promotion in all the four Services under the Ministry of Interior.

“The development also come with modernisation of the operations of the Nigeria Immigration Service. The modernisation is going to be all encompassing, training, recruitment, promotion, professionalism and capacity building and deployment of cutting-edge technologies “

The minister announced that the Services would in due course release timelines for recruitment into all the services.