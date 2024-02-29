Federal lawmakers are seeking remedial measures from the federal government towards addressing food shortages ahead of the rainy and farming season.

This is on a day the House of Representatives resolved to investigate alleged N1.8 trillion naira debt owed the federal government by Multichoice and $342 million in tax revenue.

Insecurity and subsidy removal on petrol are both serious economic challenges to the nation and its people.

While the government continues to make concerted efforts at addressing the situation, the citizens groan.

A matter of urgent public importance from Imo state member, by Chike Okafor, seeks the convocation of a national food security and nutrition summit with the goal of assisting the authorities to find lasting peace

A motion on notice to investigate alleged unremitted N1.8 trillion and $324 million Tax revenues owed the federal government by Multichoice Group was adopted.

The Committee on Finance is saddled with the responsibility of the probe.

In the last few months, Nigerians have had to endure frequent collapse of the national grid.

As representatives of the people, members here want the collapse investigated by the relevant committee of the House

All abandoned projects of the federal government have come under the searchlight of the parliament for possible completion

The House directed its Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream chaired by Imo legislator, Imo Ugochinyere, to conduct a forensic audit into the NNPCL OVH Acquisition.

The resolution followed the rejection of the report of an ad hoc committee on the same subject matter.