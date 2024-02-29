Twenty secondary school students have died as a result of the outbreak of meningitis in Potiskum, Fika and Fune towns of Yobe state.

The state Government has deployed Health Workers to the affected areas to halt the spread of the viral outbreak to other near-by communities.

TVC News Correspondent, Michael Oshomah, visited some of the affected schools in Potiskum.

The outbreak of meningitis in Potiskum, Fika and Fune local Government areas has left 20 persons dead, while more than one hundred students are receiving medical treatment in an isolated facility within the school premises.

The outbreak has forced the ministry of education to relocate the affected schools.

Advertisement

TVC News crew visited some of the schools in Potiskum where the infected students are being cared for by medical workers.

The state government has swung into action to avert further deaths and spread of the disease.

Emergency medical response teams are strategically positioned in the affected schools for speedy medical intervention.

Sadly, in a school, Seven students were confirmed to have died as a result of the viral infection.

Some people have attributed the tragic incident to the lack of proper Hygiene, congestion in students dormitories and consumption of food that is not properly cooked, among other factors.

Advertisement

Potiskum residents appeal to the state government to thoroughly investigate the cause of the deaths , and sanction those responsible for the unfortunate incident.