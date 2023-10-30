Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara has described the alleged suspension of the leader of the house ,Edison Ehie and four other lawmakers as null and void.

SIM fubara who stated this when visited the assembly complex that was set ablaze by hoodlums Sunday night expressed shock that security personnel who are suppose to protect lives and property turned their guns at him.

Governor Fubara says the alleged suspension of Ehie Edison as Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly is null and void.