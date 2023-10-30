The Rivers State House of Assembly has commenced Impeachment proceedings against the State Governor, Siminlayi Fubara.

The move comes less than 12 hours after the partial burning of the State House of Assembly complex by unidentified hoodlums.

The members of the House of Assembly had earlier suspended the the majority leader, Ehie Edison.

The impeachment notice containing alleged infractions by the Governor was signed by 24 out of the 32 members of the State House of assembly.

The State governor who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party is the anointed candidate of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital territory.

The upheaval in the State House of Assembly may not be unconnected with the rumoured fracture in the relationship between the governor, Sim Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.