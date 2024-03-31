Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is facing a fresh impeachment threat from the majority members of the State House of Assembly who claimed that the governor has not relented in breaching critical provisions of the constitution.

The 27 lawmakers are supporters of Fubara’s immediate predecessor, Nyesom Wike, and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the heat of the first round of hostilities between the governor and Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The legislators, in a communique issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday, accused Fubara of jettisoning the terms of the agreement he signed with Wike last December following the peace talks brokered by President Bola Tinubu.

This, they said, includes the non re-presentation of the state budget to the assembly for deliberation.

The lawmakers also took a dig at a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, Dr. Abiye Sekibo and others who, under the auspices of the Former Rivers State PDP Presidential Campaign Council, recently attacked Wike.

The lawmakers said it was laughable that the Secondus group, who worked against the victory of President Tinubu and Fubara in the last elections, could now come out to declare support for the two men and tried to despise and lie against Wike who made the victories possible.

The lawmakers recalled how they survived sponsored attacks on the House from persons they described as enemies of the people and those who could not withstand the principles of the rule of law “as well as checks and balances in our nascent democracy”.

They said such Anti-democratic forces out of their frustration started with the burning and later demolition of the Hallowed Chamber insisting that their plot was to eliminate the legislature for pushing for the independence granted her by the Constitution.

The lawmakers described the Secondus group under the auspices of Former Rivers State Presidential Campaign Council as the latest of the new groups recruited against the 10th Assembly.

The lawmakers vowed to make a positive difference in legislation, oversight functions and effective representation.

They asked the President to ignore the group which they branded as hawks, saying in due time, such individuals would reveal their true intentions.

The 27 lawmakers, who signed the document are Martin Amaewhule, Dumle Mail, Jack Major, Somiari-Stewart Linda, Franklin Nwabochi, Ofiks, Kabang Christopher, Azeru Okpara, Opuende Isaiah, Tekenari Granville, Adoki Smart, Wami Solomon, Enemi Alabo, Igwe Aforji, Prince Nyeche, Emilia Amadi and Enyinna Sylvanus.

Others are Ezekwe Ijeoma, Abbey Peter, Arnold Davis, Barile Nwakoh, Onwuka Obenachi, Arnold Davids, Gerald Oforji, Ngbar Bernard, Emeji Mgbechukwu, John Iderema, Tony-Wiliams Uwuma and Chimezie Nwankwo.

Fubara’s Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, criticized the assembly for the action and said it lacked power to do what it did.