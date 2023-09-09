Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has declared prime suspect, Gift David Okpara Okpolowu (a.k.a. 2-Baba) and gang members wanted for the murder of a Divisional Police Officer, SP Bako.

The governor announced one hundred million naira bounty on prime suspect for anyone with useful information that would lead to his arrest and prosecution.

He also announced the suspension of Ahoada East traditional ruler, His Majesty, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi indefinitely for acts of complicity in ceding control of his territory to the notorious David Gift and his gang to freely operate and carry out their criminal activities.

The governor described SP Bako as a fine, brave and dutiful police officer, who gave up his life to keep the people safe and secure.

He added that SP Bako died in active service to his nation and he is remembered for his extraordinary bravery and sacrifice.