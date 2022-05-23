Soludo condemns Okoye’s gruesome murder, places N10m bounty on killers

Governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo has described the killing of the lawmaker representing Aguata 2 Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye as heartless and barbaric.

The governor also reassured the people of his administration’s resolve and renewed determination with the security agencies to go all out against the criminals and ensure they are brought to justice.

Soludo in a statement by his media aide, Christian Aburime, described the lawmaker’s killing as heartless and barbaric, saying he received the news with rude shock and deep sadness.

According to him, it is probably the same criminal gang that attacked him and killed three policemen at Isuofia two years ago that is once again on the prowl.

This is even as he placed a N10m reward for anyone or group that will avail valuable information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“Soludo condoles with his kinsmen of Isuofia, noting that it is probably the same criminal gang that attacked him and killed three policemen at Isuofia two years ago that are once again on the prowl. But they can never cow down Isuofia and Anambra State,” the statement read.

“The governor is still in shock over the barbaric acts against his two kinsmen, vowing that the perpetrators, as well as all criminals operating in Anambra, must be decisively brought to book.

“Governor Soludo has consequently placed N10m reward for anyone or group that will avail valuable information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act. Anambra will soon be hell for these criminals.

“He wishes to reassure Ndi Anambra of the government’s resolve and renewed determination with the security agencies to go all out against the criminals and ensure they are brought to justice.

“Anambra will win against the forces of darkness. Ndi Anambra should brace up for the all-out war against the criminals.”