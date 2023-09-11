Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubari has charged security agencies to apprehend the killers of a Divisional Police Officer Bako Angbashim.

He gave the marching order after an emergency Security Council Meeting in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Superintendent of Police, Bako Angbashim is seen as one of the most

efficient officers in Rivers State.

He is popular amongst the locals for his result-oriented approach to

fighting crime.

In January 2022, he received a recognition for outstanding performance from the former commissioner of police for restoring relative peace to the troubled Ogoni region amongst other achievements.

The Divisional Police Officer was later transferred to replicate his

successes in the Ahoada area of the state.

His death at the hands of cultists during a raid on their camp has

thrown the police force and many residents into mourning.

Determined to bring the alleged killer, Gift Okpara, and his gang to

book, the Governor met with service chiefs and announced a bounty of one hundred million naira on them.

The Governor said under his watch that the state would not become a safe haven for criminals to operate freely.

Those who attended the Emergency Security Meeting include the

Commissioner of Police, commanders of the Nigerian Army 6-Division, Airforce 115, Special Operation Group, Navy Ship Pathfinder, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense corps and the Director, Department of State Services.

