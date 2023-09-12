The manhunt for the killers of a Divisional Police Officer, Bako

Angbashim in Rivers State is still on, 48 hours after they were declared wanted.

The Commissioner of police, Nwoyi Polycarp who is leading the search addressed men of the Ahoada division and told them to remain steadfast in the fight against crime.

That was Bako Angnashim in January 2022 shortly after receiving the

Commissioner of Police award for best male Divisional Police Officer in Rivers State.

He was not only respected within the police force, the people also loved him.

The Late Angnashim was regularly celebrated and recognized for his

dedication who rid cultist and kidnappers off from rural communities.

That was until his brutal murder by one of the gangs he pursued for many years.

The DPO was the only casualty in an exchange of gunfire with cultists

during a raid on their hideout.

The commissioner visited the late DPO’s division to boost the morale of the officers who have their lost their leader.

A full-scale police operation has been launched to find the killers who already have a one hundred million naira bounty placed on them.

For these officers it is war and the cultists have just dealt a fatal

blow to which they must respond in equal measure.

They’re deploying tactical units to comb the forests, patrol the streets

and highways, go from door to door until they find all members of the gang.

Six suspects have been arrested so far.

This figure is likely to rise in the coming days as the police clamps

down on anyone with connection to the death of the DPO.

