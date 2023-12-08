Ogun State Government has announced a reward of fifty (50) million naira to anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of the state’s Director of Finance and Administration, Taiwo Oyekanmi, on 29th November, 2023 in Abeokuta.The Government says information provided would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

The state wants whoever has any information concerning his killing or perpetrators to reach out to government through the following phone numbers:

08037441955

08033074371

08081775020

08034062773

08032136765.

Taiwo Oyekanmi, a-50 year old man was killed on his way from the bank at Kuto area of Abeokuta and the suspected armed robbers went away with undisclosed amount of money belonging to the state Government.

He has since been buried and the state Government has promised to take charge of the welfare and wellbeing of his immediate family.