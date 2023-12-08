The Mother of the Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara state, His Royal Highness, Hassan Attahiru, is dead.

Hajiah Hauwa’u Attahiru, popularly known as Yaya died Thursday Night in Bungudu After a protracted illness

She died at the age of 95.

She was survived by five children including his Royal Highness the Emir of Bungudu Hassan Attahiru who was a former Secretary to Zamfara state Government and Yazidu Attahiru, a Permanent secretary at the Ministry of Budget and Economic planning, Zamfara state.

The funeral will hold after Jumma’at prayer at about 2:00pm at the Emirs palace Bungudu, Zamfara state.