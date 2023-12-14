Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has approved the takeover of the education of the children of the deceased Director of Finance and Administration in the office of the Governor, Taiwo Oyekanmi.

The Governor also directed the immediate payment of the gratuity of the slain director to cushion the effects of his death on the family he left behind.

He has also instructed the Ministry of Housing to provide the wife and children of late Oyekanmi with one of the affordable homes built by his administration.

Governor Abiodun made these known at Ibara Baptist Church during the memorial service held in honour of the deceased.

Governor Dapo Abiodun also called on the family of the deceased to support the wife and the children he left behind, adding that all the supports to be given to her are for her exclusively.

The Governor reiterated his promise that his administration would do all within its power to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

He said that it was in line with that promise that a reward of N50 million was announced for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the crime.

The Governor also described Taiwo Oyekanmi as humble, diligent, dedicated, and extremely hardworking, adding that he was very reliable and dependable.