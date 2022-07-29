Ogun LG pensioners appeal to Abiodun to settle gratuity, increase monthly pension

Retirees in Ogun State, under the aegis of the Local Government Pensioners Association of Nigeria( LOGPAN) have called on the state Government to increase their minimum monthly pension in the state from five thousand naira to thirty Thousand Naira.

Advertisement

They made the appeal through their Chairman, Sikiru Ayilara who addressed journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Ayilara said the pensioners had written 14 letters of appeal to the state government without positive response, noting that they want the state to change the quarterly release of 500 million naira meant to settle arrears to two billion naira monthly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to pensioner issues in the state, the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, stated that the state and the labor have formed a committee to review some of the issues raised, and that the state will act accordingly once the committee issues its report.

Advertisement

The chairman also urged the state to include his members in the composition of the committees that were established to address the concerns of the state’s workers and pensioners, the Contributory Pensions Scheme Review and Consequential Pensions Adjustment Committees.

He also urged the governor to instruct the Ministry of Finance to take over from the Bureau of Local Government Pension’s primary responsibility of gratuity payment.