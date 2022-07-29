EFCC storms BDC office in Wuse zone 4 over alleged forex smuggling

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC today, Friday stormed Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, home to most bureau de change operators in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to a source, the covert operation was carried out to dislodge currency speculators who are alleged to be massively mopping up available foreign currencies.

Lately, there has been a run on the value of the Naira with the currency exchanging for over N700 to a Dollar.

The EFCC is said to be working on intelligence that some forces with substantial Naira inflow are buying up available foreign currencies especially the United States Dollar, to either hoard or smuggle in Nigeria.

While some operatives of the Commission have been spotted at major airports in the country, in what is being called a coordinated nationwide operation, the spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren has not commented on the situation.