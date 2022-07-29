Lawmakers demand details of vessels lifting crude, PMS since 2017 from Navy

The ad hoc committee probing the fuel subsidy regime has directed the Nigerian Navy to provide details of vessels that imported petrol and exported crude oil from 2017 till date.

Advertisement

The Navy is also to provide details of the owners of the vessels, the importers, exporters, delivery ports as well as the quantity of products.

This is a continuation of the committee’s investigative hearing headed by Ibrahim Aliyu from Sokoto state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The leading figures across the Ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government are still not available to assist in their task.

Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogaula, says the Nigerian Navy relies on the information passed to it by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, especially regarding number of vessels imported, exported or PMS brought in.

Advertisement

Members of the committee were displeased that the Navy should rely on the NNPC for such information.

The Committee directed the Navy to provide in one week, details on arrested, ownership of such vessels and the agencies the vessels were handed over to.

Advertisement

Also requested were the content of the vessels, their current location, as well as the status of the contents of the vessels.