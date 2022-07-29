Army rescues three Chibok School girls, four other children

The Theatre Commander Joint Taskforce Northeast ‘Operation HADIN KAI’, Major General Christopher Musa has handed over three rescued Chibok school girls who have been in the captivity of Boko Haram for the past eight years.

Each of the two girls, Kauna Luka aged 25 and Ruth Bitrus aged 24 have a child, while Hanatu Musa, aged 26 has two children.

The theatre commander also notes that about 70,593 members of Boko Haram terrosists have so far surrendered to the Nigerian troops.

