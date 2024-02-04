Gunmen who killed the Olukoro of Koro- Ekiti in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State, Oba Segun Aremu have demanded N100m ransom for the release of his wife and another victim who were whisked away during the incident.

The chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) of Ekiti local government, Mr Kayode Bayode, confirmed this.

It was gathered that the suspected kidnappers reached out to the family of the late monarch through a beer parlour operator in the community.

The kidnappers were said to have got the telephone number of the beer parlour operator from his female staff who was also abducted on the fateful day.

Oba Aremu was killed in his palace late in the night on Thursday by kidnappers.

The kidnappers after the murder of the monarch who was a retired army general whisked away his wife and two other persons.

Advertisement

They later freed one of the abductees, an 87-year–old man on account of old age.