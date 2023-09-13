The House of Representatives has denied reports credited to an official of the Nigeria Labour Congress that its members received N100 million each as fuel subsidy palliative for their constituents.

The House, through its Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi Jr demands a retraction and a public apology from the Congress over the said allegation.

The Spokesman of the House describes the allegation as baseless and malicious.

Advertisement

The 10th House insists it has within 100 days, demonstrated commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers and all Nigerians.

In addition to other measures, the parliament says it carried out requisite legislative action on the Executive’s request for approval of funds for palliative for the citizens.

It empathises with all Nigerians on account of the painful impact of fuel subsidy and promises to continue to work with the Executive on measures to alleviate their pains.