The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has expressed dissatisfaction with a judgment of the FCT, High Court awarding N100 million damages against it in favour of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The commission in a press statement signed by its Head, Media and Publicity Dele Oyewale alleges that the decision failed to take cognizance of the fact that the former CBN governor was held with a valid order of court.

The commission will Consequently, appeal the decision of the court.