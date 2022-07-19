Abductors demand N100 Million to free Akala’s Farm Supervisor

The supervisor of a farm belonging to a former Oyo State Governor, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, Christopher Bakare, has been abducted by gun-wielding kidnappers.

Mr Bakare was reportedly abducted around 7pm on Saturday by hoodlums suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Advertisement

The farm supervisor, an indigene of Gbongan in the Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, was reportedly abducted on the farm named TDB farms located at Jabata community in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.

A source close to the farm disclosed to journalists on Tuesday that the kidnappers had since contacted the family and demanded that a N100m ransom be paid to secure the release of their captive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The source said the incident had been reported to the police.

The Police were said to have assured the family that they were working to ensure his release from his abductors.

Advertisement

He said, “The matter was reported to the police and we have been trying to negotiate with them even though the police had been informed.

“We informed the Police Area Command in Ogbomoso about the incident and we hope he will be freed soon.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident when contacted by our correspondent.

Some Youth in Ogbomoso under the aegis of Ogbomoso Community Youth Forum led by the President, Rev’d Peter Olaleye and Secretary, Idowu Adeniji, recently in a communique lamented the worsening insecurity in the town and called on Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure that security in the area was improved upon to ensure people can continue to go aout their daily activities without fear of molestation or attacks from anywhere.

Advertisement

In the communique which reads in part the Youth said, “Farmers and people generally cannot venture out into their farms again due to fear of falling victims to these ruthless bandits.

“Herdsmen’s brutalities have now become the order of the day in areas like Federal Housing Estate, Aroje, Ogbegun, Igbo’le, LAUTECH extension, Iya-Oje, Ikoyi and Oriire Local Government Area in general.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our people can’t take laws into their hands as law-abiding citizens but the limitation imposed on government’s security agents is worrisome.

“The Amotekun corps, an initiative of South West states to improve the security architecture is also impeded by its operatives’ inability to bear arms. Where therefore do we go from here?

Advertisement

“The marauders seem to have succeeded in keeping people away from their farms; they are now turning to keeping us from worship centres.”

Advertisement