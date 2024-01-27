Abductors of the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Aivoji, have demanded a ransom of N200 million for his release.

Mr Aivoji according to reports was abducted around the Ogere section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway while returning from a stakeholders’ meeting in Oyo State convened by Governors Seyi Makinde and Ademola Adeleke.

His abduction alongside some party chieftains was confirmed by the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Hon. Hakeem Amode.

Mr Amode, in a statement, called upon security agencies and government authorities at all levels to intervene promptly and secure the release of the party chairman.

He said in the Statement: “It is disheartening that kidnapping has become a prevalent issue in our country, and the government’s inability to address this menace is deeply concerning.

“The abduction of Aivoji underscores the pressing need for decisive actions from the government and stakeholders to eradicate this menace. Aivoji’s abduction was a violent incident, and his current whereabouts or any communication from the abductors remains unknown.

Advertisement

“We implore the governments of Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states, alongside security agencies, to expedite efforts and secure his safe return to his family and well-wishers.

“We firmly believe that, with increased efforts from security agencies, Aivoji can be rescued from these criminals, and we call on the public to support initiatives aimed at ending this threat to innocent lives.”Abductors of the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Aivoji, yesterday demanded N200 million for his release.