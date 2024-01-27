The Nigeria security and civil defence corps has intensified effort to bring sanity into mining sector as part of efforts to safeguard the country’s ecosystem from unregulated mining activities.

Addressing newsmen and mining stakeholders at the Akwa Ibom Command headquarters in Uyo, the State commandant of NSCDC, Eluwade Eluyemi has raised concern over the level of damage done to the environment by miners, especially those operating without a License and urged them to desist forthwith.

He explained that the tactical squad of the corps has made several arrests and impounded trucks in different mining sites in the state for illegal possession and conveyance of solid minerals without permit.

Mr Eluyemi is now calling on illegal miners to regularise their operations by obtaining a license from the Federal Mines Office and admonished licensed miners to take the environment into consideration when excavating sands and other earth materials.

He is also appealing to stakeholders in the mining sector to carry out their activities responsibly, and maintain environmental balance, adding that appropriate legal action will be taken against the suspects to serve as deterrent to others.