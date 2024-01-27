The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency is reviewing its operations in Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe State to reflect its new direct labor policy.

Officials of the agency are also interacting with community leaders and road users to curb practices that damage critical infrastructure.

It has been done before but engineers from the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency are determined to do it again in record time and at less cost.

FERMA is adopting direct labor and local sourcing of construction materials.

The federal government agency is confident that this would yield a far better result.

Already, the completed repair projects in Adamawa state and that of the Jos-Bauchi highway under “Operation Connect Your Destination” have proven the strategy to be effective.

These construction experts are appealing to communities and road users to practice better maintenance habits.

They blame many washouts and potholes on the activities of vandals and actions of road users.

Part of the repair work that FERMA has completed in the first month of 2024 are the Potiskum-Gombe Road, Jos-Bauchi Road, and the Numan-Mayolope Road.