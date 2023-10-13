President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Governing Board and Management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for a renewable term of four (4) years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007.

This is contained in a statement by the Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

The new board and management team members are:

Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam

Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi

Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman

Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh

Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed

Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru

Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke

Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe

Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala

Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu

Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa

Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa

According to the statement, President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.