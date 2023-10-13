President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Governing Board and Management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for a renewable term of four (4) years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007.
This is contained in a statement by the Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.
The new board and management team members are:
Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam
Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi
Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman
Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh
Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed
Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru
Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke
Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe
Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala
Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu
Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa
Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa
According to the statement, President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.
Leave a Reply