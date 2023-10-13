President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has named Bayo Onanuga as the Special Adviser on information and Strategy, as well as Ms Delu Bulus Yakubu as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Spokesperson of the President, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ngelale said the appointments are parts of the president’s efforts to prioritise effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries.

The presidential spokesperson said the appointees are professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion

The President wished the new presidential aides well in the discharge of their duties.