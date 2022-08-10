President Buhari appoints Habiba Lawal as Special Adviser on Policy

President, Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office (EPO), Habiba Muda Lawal, as Special Adviser to the President, Policy and Coordination.

Dr. Lawal had successfully managed, identified, planned, and executed programs to address significant ecological concerns across the country before retirement, with excellent results.

She attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria from 1982 to 1986 for B.Sc. Chemistry; there, she won the Nigerian Tobacco Company Prize for the Best Year II Student 1984/1985, the Imperial Chemical Industries Prize for the Best Graduating Student in Chemistry (Second Class Upper) and the Imperial Chemical Industries Prize for the Best Graduating Project 1985/1986.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE PRESIDENT BUHARI APPPOINTS DR HABIBA MUDA LAWAL SPECIAL ADVISER, POLICY AND COORDINATION#Thread — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 10, 2022

Dr. Lawal in 1991 obtained a Master’s Degree in Inorganic Chemistry from ABU, Zaria and a Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi (1997). She also holds Certificate in Professional and Personal Competence in Women’s Development from the University of East Anglia, Norwich, Britain.

Dr Habiba, who served as Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, from 19th April 2017 to 30th October 2017, has assumed her new office.