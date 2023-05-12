President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police Garba Umar as a Senior Security Advisor on International police Corporation and counter-terrorism in the office of the minister of police Affairs.

According to the presidency, this is to enable Nigeria keep the important position and make way for him to complete his tenure as an executive member of the international police organisation.

The president noted that during his tenure as a member of the executive committee, AIG Umar assisted Nigeria in border management and

counter-terrorism.

AIG Umar’s tenure at Interpol ends in November 2024 and his new appointment as senior security advisor takes effect from 16th

of May.