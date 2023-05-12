The federal government says it is partnering with investors to deploy five million solar power connections in communities that are not connected to the national electricity grid under the solar power Niger program through rural electrification agency.

This was disclosed during an investors matchmaking event in Abuja to provide opportunities for potential investors to pitch their

financial offerings to developers.

The REA implementing agency of the federal government under the federal ministry of power will start with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities to boost economic growth through the

supply of electricity.

The agency stated that the solar power Niger program was launched as a part of economic sustainability plan to achieve the rollout of five million new solar connections in off-grid communities.

The objective of the program is to expand energy access to 25 million individuals through the provision of solar home systems or connection to a mini grid.