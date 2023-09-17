Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has announced the government’s plan to solar-power 25 universities, teaching hospitals, and some underserved rural areas across the country, removing them from the national grid.

The minister made this revelation during an event held in his honor in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

Mr Adelabu said the initiative is designed to address the persisting power challenge in the country as well as provide a reliable and sustainable source of electricity, ensuring uninterrupted operations in these critical facilities.

The minister said, it is also in line with the government’s rural electrification policy aimed at ensuring economic development by providing power through renewable energy sources.

He mentioned that increased investment in power transmission and distribution infrastructure would be made to reduce power loss before reaching end users.