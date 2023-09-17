A leading Pro-Democracy group, Kwara Must Change has called on the people of Kwara State to lead the initiative to end the menace of cultism in the state.

The group also noted that, everyone house hold and neighborhood knows the cultist in their midst and they should be ready to turn them in for their own good, instead of watching them kill and be killed too.

In a statement by the Convener of Kwara Must Change, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the group said that the gruesome murder of a social media personality, Mubarak Yusuf popularly known as Authority should be a turning point in the state response to cultism and associated insecurity.

According to Hamzat, every insecurity in the state is directly or indirectly connected to cultism and the menace is not only affecting those involved in the unholy secret cult, but also innocent members of the public such as Mubarak and we must jointly put an end to this menace once and for all.

“This should be the last time cult related killings should be happening in Kwara, Hamzat said, adding that the duty of making this a reality is our collective responsibility.

He noted that, every house hold and neighborhoods know the cultist in their midst and they should no longer sit back and watch them kill themselves and others, but instead, should turn them in to the security agencies.

“The era of harboring cultist should be over and anyone found shielding or harboring cultist should be treated as such”

“All Community heads, market leadership, school authorities, religious leaders, community association etc should develop modality of cleaning up their environment by mapping all the cultist in their neighborhood and turning them in” Hamzat said.

He also mourn the death of Mubarak, whom he described as a fine gentleman and pray for Allah to grant his family the fortitude to bear his loss.