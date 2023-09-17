A man whose identify cannot be ascertained has attacked the Ondo state commissioner for women affairs, Olubunmi Osadahun in Arigidi Akoko area of the state.

In a video, obtained by tvc news on Facebook, the man was seen using a blue chair to attack the commissioner.

The man inflicted injuries on the commissioner’s face.

The cause of the attack cannot be ascertained but this may not be unconnected with the way the bags of rice were shared.

The state government had during the week, flagged off the distribution of bags of rice in Isua, the headquarters of Akoko south East.