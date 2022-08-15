Anambra women affairs commissioner Obinabo condemns rising cases of domestic violence

Anambra state commissioner for women affairs Ify Obinabo has charged women to always report violence related incidents to neighbours, relatives, police and other government agencies before it results to death.

Her advice came on the heels of a domestic violence case in which the wife of the Nnewi North Local Government Chairman, Chidiebere Iloka, was killed.

Obinabo, who spoke at the Nigeria Women of Journalists (NAWOJ) Anambra chapel in Awka, strongly criticised the rising incidents of domestic violence, urging couples to allow love reign in their marriages.

The commissioner said the state government has ordered for an autopsy test on the deceased to ascertain the remote and immediate causes to the death of the woman.

The death of the newly appointed Nnewi North Local Government Chairman’s wife, ChidiebereIloka, shook the community, with some family members accusing her husband, Iloka Mbazuluike, of murdering her.

However, the state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has suspended Mbazuluike Iloka, the Chairman of the Transition Committee, to allow the Police to do their investigation.