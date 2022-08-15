Ukraine hits Wagner Group’s base in Popasna

Social media videos geolocated to the Russian-occupied town of Popasna show that a base used by the Wagner military contractors was hit by artillery or rocket fire at the weekend.

The Wagner group of private military contractors has played an active role in the fighting in Donbas, often deployed as infantry to advance on towns from which Ukrainian forces have withdrawn.

The paramilitary group is sponsored by Russia.

Serhiy Hayday, the Ukrainian official who is head of the Luhansk region military administration, said on his Telegram channel Monday that “the Armed Forces of Ukraine once more successfully worked on the enemy headquarters.”

“This time it was yesterday in Popasna, where the headquarters of PMC ‘Wagner’ was smashed with a well-aimed hit,” Hayday said.

“The number of dead is being clarified,” he added.

Over the weekend, pro-Russian Telegram accounts associated with the Wagner group showed extensive damage to a building in Popasna and said there had been casualties.

The Wagner group of Military Contractors is allegedly owned by Yevegeny Prigozhin who is reputedly President Vladimir Putin’s Chef.

The Group’s operatives have participated in conflicts around the World in Civil Wras such as in Syria, Libya, Central African Republic and Mali.

The Group came to prominence in the aftermath of the Donbas and Luhansk declaration of independence after the Orange revolution in Ukraine and is credited with helping separatist forces in Ukraine to gain a foothold in both provinces.

It also played a prominent role in the annexation of Crimea by Russia, a move that is not internationally recognised.

It is also regarded by some observers as the private Army of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.