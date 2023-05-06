The war between Russia and Ukraine is no doubt taking its toll on both sides as the head of Russia’s heart-line Soldier, the Wagner group says his men are running out of arms and ammunition.

This came as Ukraine hit at his own drone in an attempt to ensure security.

Ukraine’s Air Force has reportedly shoots down one of its own drones which it says lost control above Central Kyiv. There were explosions for around 15 to 20 minutes on Thursday evening as air defence attempted to shut it down in an area near the president’s office.

Ukraine presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak initially said it was an enemy drone that had been shut down for the Air Force later admitted it was a Ukrainian drone that had been destroyed to avoid undesirable circumstances.

The incident comes after Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin on Wednesday aimed at assassinating President Vladimir Putin who was not in a building at the time.

Kremlin’s spokesman Dimitri Peskov says the U.S was undoubtedly behind the attack without providing evidence.

US National Security spokesman John Kirby called it a ludicrous claim.

Ukraine said it had nothing to do with the alleged attack on the Kremlin and has accused Moscow of staging the incident in order to escalate the war.

The leader of Russia’s Wagner group has threatened to withdraw his troops from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in a row over ammunition.

His statements came after he posted a video on social media of him walking among dead fighters bodies asking defense officials for more supplies.

Russia has been trying to capture the city for months.

The defense Ministry last week told a Russian pro war blogger that Wagner fighters in Bakhmut were down to the last supplies of bullet

and needed thousands of rounds of ammunition.

In February he posted another image of his dead troops and blamed Army Chiefs for their debts, although the military denied deliberately starving his Wagner group of shells.

The battle for Bakhmut has dragged for months and is said to have claimed thousands of lives.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces decided to defend the city at all costs in an apparent attempt to focus Russian military sources on one place of relatively little significance.