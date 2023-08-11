The Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) has called on the Federal Government to disregard calls by the National Association of Resident Doctors for the Privatization of Teaching Hospitals in the country.

The Association which made their position known after a two-day meeting in Nasarawa State wants President Bola Tinubu to appoint a non-physician as Minister of Health.

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) arrive at a communique after a two day meeting in Nasarawa State.

The association in council had in the last two days deliberated on issues affecting it and passed resolutions.

In its resolution, the council wants the Federal Government to disregard calls by the National Association of Resident Doctors for the Privatization and outright sale of the nation’s teaching hospitals.

The council feels that the call is s ploy to take the already expensive health care services beyond the reach of vulnerable citizens.

The council also wants President Tinubu to appoint a non-physician in his incoming ministerial cabinet.

It strongly believes that the health sector has been destroyed over previous administrations by persons appointed as health ministers.

The council commends the federal government for approving the review of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for health workers but wants an upward adjustment.