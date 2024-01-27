Ecowas has launched an application to help designers across the West African region showcase their creativity and connect with the business world.

Africa is said to be the cradle of creativity and innovation

Certain ornaments and paintings are believed to have originated in Africa.

But Africa does not get enough recognition for these creative enterprise or sufficient monetary value for them.

ECOWAS Commission, is in a new project in collaboration with the World Intellectual property Organization, funded by the Japanese Government.

Japan, through trademark and intellectual property had enormous contribution to its economic growth and believes this initiative will do the same for the West Africa region.

Advertisement

A pilot of this application is already running in Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana.