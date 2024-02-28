Young creatives have been advised to be excellent in their craft as that will earn them the accolades they need.

This advice was given at the Terra academy for the arts as about 16 thousand young people graduated from the academy.

The emergence of these young creatives who, before now, never had an idea of how to navigate Nigeria’s creative industry seem ready to take up the new task.

Over 16 thousand young people have gained the requisite knowledge of the intricacies of the creative industry and how to tap from it.

Founder of the academy Says the trainings are necessary for the young ones to gain a solid footing into the sector.

The young creatives took time to showcase their skills to the delight of the guests.

Some of the students are genuinely impressed with the level of training they have received, pledging to do the nation proud.

With each passing day, young people take steps to become better in the creative space.

It is believed that such training will further deepen their knowledge and further make Nigeria an entertainment destination.