Educationists have called on relevant stakeholders to ensure training and retraining of teachers for improved teaching and learning in Nigeria.

At a programme in Lagos, experts also urged teachers to embrace technology and artificial Intelligence for improved teaching.

It’s a meeting of experts, who are concerned about the future of education in Nigeria.

According to the 2022 National Personal Audit report by the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, 67.5 percent of teachers in public schools and 85.3 percent in private schools did not attend any in-service training in five years, between 2018 and 2022.

For the educationists, this must change, with more training and retraining of teachers for improved teaching and learning in the country.

The organisers of the event stressed that there is the urgent need for teachers across the country to be up to date in the use of technology.

They also believe that implementation of the right policies will enhance education sector.

At the event of the programme, experts concluded that for every child in Nigeria to have access to quality education, teachers must embrace technology and artificial intelligence.